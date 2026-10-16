Banaras Hindu University, IIT Kanpur To Host National Workshop On AI's Future In Higher Education

Banaras Hindu University (BHU), in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur and Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University (CSJMU), Kanpur is going to organise a National Workshop on "AI in Higher Education" on October 24, 2026. The workshop will focus on exploring how artificial intelligence can modify teaching, learning and assessment, while maintaining the human element of education.

According to the official notice, the workshop is being organised by Centre for Educational Research and Teaching Excellence (CERTEX), IIT Kanpur, in collaboration with three institutions. The event will be held in person L17 Lecture Hall Complex, IIT Kanpur.

The workshop aims to bring together educators, academic leaders, researchers and stakeholders to discuss the pros and cons of using AI in higher education. The workshop will focus on assessment redesign, ethical and responsible use of AI in education, classroom transformation etc.

AI in Higher Education Workshop: Key Themes

One of the themes that will be discussed in the workshop will be how AI tools can augment and improve teaching practices. Participants will also explore innovative applications of AI in higher education along with it, the workshop will also discuss how classroom experience could change with the use of AI.

Another area that the workshop will focus on will be the redesigning of assignments and assessments in the age of AI. The discussion will also address the ethical considerations with the use of AI in academic settings and examine the role of human mentorship in the age of AI.

The workshop will further discuss whether AI is an overhyped transformation or substantive in education.

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Who Can Participate in the Workshop?

The workshop is intended for faculty members, researchers from universities and colleges, teachers and educators, undergraduate and postgraduate students, research scholars, Education administrators, policy makers and professionals from industry and edtech organisations.