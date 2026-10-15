IIT Kanpur Launches 'Greater Than Us' Campaign To Raise $1 Billion By 2029

IIT Kanpur: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has launched its 'Greater Than Us' fundraising campaign, aiming to raise US$1 billion by March 2029. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched the initiative at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on October 14, 2026. The campaign is the largest fundraising drive ever undertaken by an IIT.

According to the Press Information Bureau (PIB), Rs 4,155 crore has already been committed by alumni, donors, corporate partners and the government. The initiative aims to strengthen research infrastructure, support talented students and accelerate the development of indigenous technologies to contribute to India's development goals.

The campaign focuses on three pillars: Foundation, Talent and Frontier. These areas aim to improve research facilities, support students and faculty, and advance technologies in fields such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, semiconductors, quantum technology, drones and medical technology.

The initiative will also support the development and commercialisation of indigenous innovations. IIT Kanpur aims to create better opportunities for researchers, encourage entrepreneurship and strengthen India's technological capabilities.

Speaking at the launch, Rajnath Singh highlighted the importance of collaboration among the armed forces, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), academic institutions, defence public sector undertakings and private industries. He stressed that indigenous technologies are essential as artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, advanced sensors and space-based technologies reshape modern warfare.

Rajnath Singh welcomed the proposal to establish a School of Defence Technologies at IIT Kanpur. He also said the approval process for a proposed National Military Drone Technology Hub, planned in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence, was nearing completion.

He further highlighted the importance of sustained investment in research and innovation. He referred to the government's Rs 1 lakh crore Research, Development and Innovation Scheme, which aims to encourage private-sector investment in advanced technologies.

Through the campaign, IIT Kanpur aims to expand research capabilities and develop solutions supporting India's vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047.