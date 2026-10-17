Yemen's Government-Controlled City Of Aden Attacked In Houthi Strikes

Two projectiles struck the airport in Yemen's port city of Aden on Friday night, according to a security official and a traffic controller.

Both said an area of the airport that hosts a military unit aligned with the Saudi-backed government was hit. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

There was no immediate word on casualties, and no immediate claim of responsibility.

The attack came a day after the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen struck a palace complex in Aden, which has been the seat of Yemen's internationally recognized government since 2015.

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