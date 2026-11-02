Houthis Claim 'Attacked' Dammam Airport In Saudi Arabia With Drones

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis on Monday said they targeted Dammam airport in eastern Saudi Arabia, following weeks of attacks against the oil-rich kingdom.

Military spokesman Yahya Saree also claimed strikes on a Saudi early-warning radar and a military transport plane, both in the kingdom's southwest.

The Houthis are fighting a Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen's internationally recognised government, a civil war that reignited in July following a years-long truce.

"Our armed forces have, over the past 48 hours, succeeded in targeting Dammam Airport in two phases with two drones," Saree said.

"The operation achieved its objective successfully and led to a disruption of air traffic at the airport."

Meanwhile, the coalition on Monday said its forces had intercepted two drones in the area of the capital Riyadh.

"Interception and destruction of two drones in the Riyadh area," coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki said in a post on X, without naming a perpetrator.

The United Nations says more than 1,600 people have been killed and more than 300,000 displaced since fighting resumed in impoverished Yemen.

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