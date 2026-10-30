Saudi Coalition Says Intercepted Drone Over Riyadh, Missile In South

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis said on Friday it had intercepted and destroyed a drone near Riyadh, as well as a missile fired towards Saudi Arabia's southern region.

In two posts on X, coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki said forces had destroyed the drone in Riyadh province as well as "a ballistic missile launched by the terrorist Houthi militia toward the southern region".

Earlier on Friday, the coalition said it had intercepted and destroyed a Houthi drone in the Mecca region, with the group denying it targeted Islam's holiest city.

"A drone launched by the terrorist Houthi militia has been intercepted and destroyed in the Mecca region," Malki wrote in a post on X.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree called the Saudi statement "a massive and egregious fabrication".

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