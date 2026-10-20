IIT Kanpur Invites Startup Founders, Professionals For Youth Challenge 2027

The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur), the knowledge partner for the Youth Entrepreneurs Challenge (YEC) 2027, has invited eligible startup founders and working professionals to submit innovative ideas that address real-world social challenges. Applicants can submit their ideas through the MY Bharat portal by October 22

The challenge, a flagship national initiative of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, is being organised under the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders' Dialogue (VBYLD) 2027.

As the knowledge partner, IIT Kanpur will contribute its academic expertise, research capabilities, and innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem to help promising ideas evolve into practical, scalable solutions.

Through its Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC), the institute is leading nationwide outreach to academic institutions, incubators, and entrepreneurship networks, with a focus on reaching aspiring entrepreneurs in emerging startup ecosystems and underserved regions.

The challenge aims to identify and encourage technology-driven innovations that address pressing societal needs and contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047. It offers young innovators an opportunity to refine their ideas through expert mentorship, develop prototypes, and present their solutions on a national platform.

Eligibility Criteria

Participation is free of charge at every stage. Applicants can participate individually or in teams of up to three members, including the team leader.

The challenge is open to startup founders aged 18 to 35 whose ventures are recognised under the Startup India initiative by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) or registered as micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Their ventures must offer industry-ready solutions addressing social causes.

Working professionals in the same age group who are employed by government, private, non-governmental, or academic organisations are also eligible to participate, provided they submit a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from their employer. All team members must meet the prescribed age criteria.

Themes And Selection Process

Applicants can submit ideas across themes such as healthcare, education, agriculture, the environment, women's empowerment, governance, accessibility, disaster management, and artificial intelligence (AI). These themes are indicative, and solutions addressing other real-world social challenges are also welcome.

Following registration and idea submission, entries will undergo regional screening, followed by demonstrations and pitches at Regional Nodal Institutes during October and November 2026.

Three teams will be selected from each state and Union Territory, after which IIT Kanpur will select one national finalist from each state and Union Territory. Teams travelling outside their home state for the regional round will receive travel support of up to Rs 10,000 per team.

The selected national finalists will receive further support through online mentoring sessions in December 2026 and an in-person mentorship programme at IIT Kanpur on December 8 and 9, 2026.

The programme will focus on prototype refinement, business guidance, and pitch preparation, drawing on the institute's expertise in research, technology development, and entrepreneurship. Each finalist team will also receive Rs 5,000 towards poster and prototype development.

National Showcase And Awards

The challenge will culminate in the National Showcase and Awards at VBYLD 2027, scheduled for January 10 to 12, 2027. Finalist teams will exhibit their innovations and deliver a three-minute pitch before a national jury.

The top five teams will receive cash awards of Rs 1,50,000, Rs 1,00,000, Rs 75,000, Rs 50,000, and Rs 30,000, respectively.

All national finalists will receive certificates of recognition and opportunities to engage with policymakers, investors, and leaders from the innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem.

How To Apply

Interested applicants can register through the MY Bharat portal by navigating to VBYLD 2027 - Youth Entrepreneurs Challenge and submitting their selected theme, problem statement, and proposed solution.

Detailed programme guidelines, eligibility criteria, and frequently asked questions are available on the portal.