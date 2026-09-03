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BHU Veterinary Admission 2026: Applications Open; Check Dates, Steps To Apply

Banaras Hindu University has opened admissions for the BVSc and AH program for 2026 27 with registration open until September 20.

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BHU Veterinary Admission 2026: Applications Open; Check Dates, Steps To Apply
Admission to BHU's veterinary science course will be based on NEET UG 2026 scores.

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has started the admission process for the Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (BVSc and AH) programme for the 2026-27 academic session.

Candidates who are eligible for the programme can now register through the BHU admission portal. Admission will be based on NEET UG 2026 scores.

Those interested in the course must complete their registration by September 20, 2026, at 11:59 PM. Candidates who miss the deadline will not be considered for the seat allotment process.

BHU BVSc and AH Admission 2026: Important Dates

BHU will conduct the admission process through three seat allotment rounds. The schedule is given below:

EventDate
Last date to registerSeptember 20, 2026
First seat allotmentSeptember 28, 2026
Second seat allotmentOctober 1, 2026
Third seat allotmentOctober 5, 2026
Vacant seats for mop-up roundOctober 14, 2026

How To Apply For BHU Veterinary Admission 2026

Candidates can complete the registration by following these steps:

  • Visit the official BHU admission portal at admission.bhu.ac.in.
  • Select the registration link for the BVSc and AH programme.
  • Create an account using an active email address.
  • Fill in the required personal and academic details.
  • Enter the NEET UG 2026 roll number and score.
  • Pay the prescribed registration fee online.
  • Submit the application form.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep it for future use.

Candidates should check the information entered in the application form carefully before submitting it. They should also complete the process well before the deadline to avoid any last-minute problems.

Direct Link To Apply Here

BHU BVSc and AH Seat Allotment 2026

  • The university will conduct three rounds of seat allotment, followed by a mop-up round if seats are still available.
  • The first seat allotment result will be announced on September 28, while the second and third rounds will be released on October 1 and October 5, respectively.
  • If seats remain vacant after the three rounds, BHU will display the vacant seats for the mop-up round on October 14, 2026.

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