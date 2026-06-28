BHU Opens Admissions For MSc In life sciences; Apply By July 10

The DBT-Interdisciplinary School of Life Sciences at the Institute of Science, Banaras Hindu University (BHU), has announced the launch of a new M.Sc Life Sciences programme from the academic session 2026-27.

The two-year postgraduate programme has been designed as a research-focused and multidisciplinary course that will cover different areas of life sciences, including botany, zoology, biochemistry, biotechnology, microbiology and computational biology.

According to BHU, the programme aims to help students understand biological sciences from a broader perspective and prepare them to work on challenges related to human health, agriculture, environment and biotechnology.

The course will be divided into four semesters and will include classroom teaching, laboratory training, field experience, research methods, bioinformatics, artificial intelligence applications in biology and dissertation-based research work.

Students enrolled in the programme will also get access to advanced research facilities and equipment such as HPLC, LC-MS, real-time PCR, confocal microscopy and advanced fluorescence microscopy.

Admission to the M.Sc Life Sciences programme will be based on CUET-PG scores, followed by counselling conducted by BHU as per university rules. Students who have completed graduation in Life Sciences and related biological fields will be eligible to apply.

The curriculum has been prepared according to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020) and focuses on interdisciplinary learning, innovation, research skills and ethical practices.

The programme is also expected to help students prepare for higher studies, research careers, biotechnology industries, healthcare sectors and competitive examinations such as CSIR-UGC NET, GATE and ICMR-JRF.

Interested candidates can register for CUET-PG and apply for admission. Detailed information about eligibility, admission process and course structure is available on the BHU website. The last date to register for the programme is July 10.