TISS To Release First Merit List For CUET PG Admissions On June 24

TISS Admission 2026: The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) will announce the first merit list for admission to its postgraduate programmes through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET PG) scores on June 24 at 6 pm. Applicants are advised to visit the TISS official website, admissions.tiss.ac.in, for the list and subsequent admission timelines. The NTA released the CUET PG result 2026 on April 24.

In a social media post on X, the institute stated:

Programmes Offered

Check some of the postgraduate courses offered by TISS.

Master of Arts in Social Work (Children and Families) - Mumbai Campus

Master of Arts in Social Work (Criminology and Justice) - Mumbai Campus

Master of Arts in Social Work (Counselling) - Guwahati Campus

Master of Arts in Social Work (Public Health) - Guwahati Campus

Master of Arts in Media and Cultural Studies - (Mumbai Campus)

Master of Arts in Peace and Conflict Studies - Guwahati Campus

Master of Arts in Education - (Hyderabad Campus)

Master of Arts in Livelihoods (Gender and Development) - Hyderabad Campus

Master of Arts in Livelihoods (Rural Development) - Hyderabad Campus

Master of Arts in Public Policy and Governance (Hyderabad Campus)

Master of Arts in Natural Resources and Governance (Hyderabad Campus)

Master of Arts in Cities and Governance (Hyderabad Campus)

Integrated MA in Public Policy and Governance & LLM in Law and Social Policy (Hyderabad-Mumbai Campus)

Master of Arts in Social Work (Dalit and Tribal Studies and Action) -Mumbai Campus

The institute's website will publish the "Merit List I" along with instructions for document verification, fee payment, and schedule for further rounds of admission, if any. Applicants are advised to download and preserve copies of the merit list and related communications, and to follow the timelines strictly to secure admission offers.