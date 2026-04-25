What's After CUET PG Result 2026: Merit List, Counselling, Admission Explained

CUET PG Counselling 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate programmes (CUET PG) 2026 results on April 24. The scorecards were released online at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg, using which students can compete for admission to undergraduate programmes in central universities and other participating colleges. Candidates can download the CUET PG scorecards using their application number and date of birth.

The NTA conducted the CUET PG 2026 from March 6 to 30, in 50 shifts for 157 subjects across the country. A total of 5,04,301 candidates appeared for the common entrance exam this year. With the announcement of the CUET PG result 2026, the participating universities will now start the CUET PG 2026 counselling process.

CUET PG Merit List, Counselling, Admission

The merit list for admission will be prepared by the participating colleges and universities. The institutions will conduct their individual counselling using the CUET PG score. Candidates must visit the official websites of the participating institutions to register themselves for the counselling rounds. Candidates must note that the admissions are handled at the level of the central and participating universities for their respective programmes.

CUET PG 2026 Counselling Process Explained

The CUET PG counselling process starts with candidate registration. Candidates must visit the official website of the institution and register themselves. Candidates will then need to submit the required documents. After the registration window closes, universities will publish merit lists based on the candidates' performance in CUET PG 2026. Candidates who find their names in the merit list, must report to the assigned university for physical verification and other formalities.

CUET PG Total Universities

This year, a total of 198 universities have participated in the common university entrance exam. Check the details below.

Central Universities: 45

State Government Universities: 40

Government Institutions: 24

Other Private and Deemed Universities: 89

Applicants must note that the NTA score of CUET PG 2026 will be valid for admission to the academic year 2026-27 only.