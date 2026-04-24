CUET PG Result 2026: Check List of Participating Universities

CUET PG Result 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the Common University Entrance Test - Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2026 results today, as confirmed by the exam conducting body on a social media post on X. The CUET PG 2026 examinations were conducted from March 6 to 27. Applicants must note that the NTA score of CUET PG 2026 will be valid for admission to the academic year 2026-27 only.
Soon after the result announcement, the participating universities will start the CUET PG 2026 counselling process. Candidates must visit the official websites of the participating institutions to register themselves for the counselling rounds. The admissions are handled at the level of the central and participating universities for their respective programmes.
After the declaration of the CUET PG results by the NTA, the universities will declare the counselling and admission schedule. The participating colleges will also release the merit list based on the CUET PG 2026 score and other admission criteria of the concerned university.
CUET PG 2026 Participating Universities
Given below is the list of some important universities and institutions participating in CUET 2026.
- Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University
- Banaras Hindu University
- B.R. Ambedkar School of Economics University
- Central University of South Bihar
- Central University of Andhra Pradesh
- Central University of Gujarat
- Central University of Haryana
- Central University of Jammu
- Central University of Karnataka
- Central University of Kashmir
- Central University of Kerala
- Central University of Odisha
- Central University of Punjab
- Central University of Tamil Nadu
- Devi Ahilya Vishvavidyalaya, Indore
- Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University
- Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University, UP
- Dr Harisingh Gaur Vishwa Vidyalaya
- Government Pharmacy College Sajong (GPCS) Rumtek Affiliated to Sikkim University
- Himalayan Pharmacy Institute, Majhitar, Affiliated to Sikkim University
- Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women, Delhi
- Jamia Millia Islamia
- Jawaharlal Nehru University
- K.R. Mangalam University
- Madan Mohan Malviya University
- Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya
- Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith, Varanasi
- Mahatma Gandhi Central University, Bihar
- Manipur University
- Manav Rachna University, Faridabad
- Mewar University
- Pondicherry University
- Sardar Patel University of Police
- Sikkim University
- University of Delhi
- University of Engineering and Technology, Roorkee
- Visva-Bharati University
Candidates are advised to refer to the official website of the university in which they wish to take admission for all counselling related procedures and queries.