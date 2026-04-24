CUET PG Result 2026: Check List of Participating Universities

CUET PG Result 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the Common University Entrance Test - Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2026 results today, as confirmed by the exam conducting body on a social media post on X. The CUET PG 2026 examinations were conducted from March 6 to 27. Applicants must note that the NTA score of CUET PG 2026 will be valid for admission to the academic year 2026-27 only.

Soon after the result announcement, the participating universities will start the CUET PG 2026 counselling process. Candidates must visit the official websites of the participating institutions to register themselves for the counselling rounds. The admissions are handled at the level of the central and participating universities for their respective programmes.

After the declaration of the CUET PG results by the NTA, the universities will declare the counselling and admission schedule. The participating colleges will also release the merit list based on the CUET PG 2026 score and other admission criteria of the concerned university.

CUET PG 2026 Participating Universities

Given below is the list of some important universities and institutions participating in CUET 2026.

Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University

Banaras Hindu University

B.R. Ambedkar School of Economics University

Central University of South Bihar

Central University of Andhra Pradesh

Central University of Gujarat

Central University of Haryana

Central University of Jammu

Central University of Karnataka

Central University of Kashmir

Central University of Kerala

Central University of Odisha

Central University of Punjab

Central University of Tamil Nadu

Devi Ahilya Vishvavidyalaya, Indore

Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University

Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University, UP

Dr Harisingh Gaur Vishwa Vidyalaya

Government Pharmacy College Sajong (GPCS) Rumtek Affiliated to Sikkim University

Himalayan Pharmacy Institute, Majhitar, Affiliated to Sikkim University

Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women, Delhi

Jamia Millia Islamia

Jawaharlal Nehru University

K.R. Mangalam University

Madan Mohan Malviya University

Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya

Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith, Varanasi

Mahatma Gandhi Central University, Bihar

Manipur University

Manav Rachna University, Faridabad

Mewar University

Pondicherry University

Sardar Patel University of Police

Sikkim University

University of Delhi

University of Engineering and Technology, Roorkee

Visva-Bharati University

Candidates are advised to refer to the official website of the university in which they wish to take admission for all counselling related procedures and queries.