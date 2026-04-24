NTA CUET PG 2026 Result LIVE: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2026 results today. Once released, candidates can check and download their scorecards from the official website, exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/, using their application number and password or date of birth.

How To Download CUET PG 2026 Result

Visit the official website: exams.nta.nic.in

Click on the "CUET PG Result 2026" link

Enter your application number and password/date of birth

Click on "Submit"

Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Download and save it for future reference

Important Instructions

No scorecards will be sent to candidates via post.

Candidates must download their scorecards from the official website.

Re-evaluation Policy

The result has been prepared based on the final answer key verified by subject experts after reviewing challenges.

No grievances regarding the final answer key will be entertained after the declaration of results.

Re-evaluation or re-checking of the result is not permitted. No requests in this regard will be accepted.

CUET PG Result 2026 LIVE: Check All The Latest Updates Here