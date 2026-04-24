NTA CUET PG 2026 Result LIVE: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2026 results today. Once released, candidates can check and download their scorecards from the official website, exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/, using their application number and password or date of birth.
How To Download CUET PG 2026 Result
- Visit the official website: exams.nta.nic.in
- Click on the "CUET PG Result 2026" link
- Enter your application number and password/date of birth
- Click on "Submit"
- Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen
- Download and save it for future reference
Important Instructions
- No scorecards will be sent to candidates via post.
- Candidates must download their scorecards from the official website.
Re-evaluation Policy
- The result has been prepared based on the final answer key verified by subject experts after reviewing challenges.
- No grievances regarding the final answer key will be entertained after the declaration of results.
- Re-evaluation or re-checking of the result is not permitted. No requests in this regard will be accepted.
CUET PG Result 2026 LIVE: Check All The Latest Updates Here
CUET PG 2026 Result LIVE: How many universities will accept CUET PG 2026 scores?
A total of 198 universities will accept CUET PG 2026 scores for postgraduate admissions.
CUET PG 2026 Result LIVE: What happens after the CUET PG 2026 result is declared?
Participating universities will begin counselling and admission processes based on CUET PG 2026 scores.
CUET PG 2026 Result LIVE: Is re-evaluation or re-checking allowed?
No, re-evaluation or re-checking is not permitted after the CUET PG 2026 result is declared, as it is based on the final answer key verified by subject experts after reviewing challenges.
CUET PG Result 2026 LIVE: Can candidates raise objections after the result declaration?
No, grievances regarding the CUET PG 2026 final answer key will not be entertained after the result is declared.
CUET PG 2026 Result LIVE: On what basis has the CUET PG 2026 result been prepared?
The CUET PG 2026 result is based on the final answer key verified by subject experts after reviewing challenges.
NTA CUET PG Result LIVE: What details will be mentioned on the CUET PG scorecard?
The scorecard will include the candidate's name, roll number, subjects appeared for, marks, percentile/score, and qualifying status.
NTA CUET PG Result LIVE: Will scorecards be sent via post?
No, CUET PG 2026 scorecards will not be sent by post. Candidates must download them from the official website, exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/.
NTA CUET PG Result LIVE: How can candidates download the CUET PG 2026 result?
Those who have appeared for CUET PG 2026 can check and download their scorecards using the steps below:
- How To Download CUET PG 2026 Result
- Visit the official website: exams.nta.nic.in
- Click on the "CUET PG Result 2026" link
- Enter your application number and password/date of birth
- Click on "Submit"
- Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen
- Download and save it for future reference
NTA CUET PG Result 2026 LIVE: What credentials are required to download the scorecard?
Candidates need their application number and password or date of birth to check their CUET (PG) result and download scorecards.
NTA CUET PG Result 2026 LIVE: Where can candidates check the CUET PG 2026 result?
Once released, candidates will be able to check and download their scorecards from the official website, exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/, using their application number and password or date of birth.