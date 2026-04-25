CUET PG Results 2026 Declared; Subject-Wise Toppers List, Key Details Here

CUET PG Results 2026 Declared: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on April 24 declared the results of the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate Programmes (CUET PG) 2026 for admission to central and other participating universities. The agency has also released the list of the top five candidates in subjects with more than 1,000 registered applicants.
The CUET PG 2026 examinations were conducted from March 6 to March 30 across 50 shifts for 157 subjects in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. A total of 4,11,366 unique candidates registered for the examination.
Candidate Statistics
- Gender-wise (Unique Candidates):
- Female: 2,32,965 registered, 1,98,060 appeared
- Male: 1,78,391 registered, 1,47,151 appeared
- Third Gender: 10 registered
- Total: 4,11,366 registered, 3,45,220 appeared
Category-wise (Unique Candidates):
- EWS: 30,851 registered, 26,892 appeared
- General: 1,60,099 registered, 1,31,748 appeared
- OBC (Non-Creamy Layer): 1,37,809 registered, 1,18,165 appeared
- SC: 45,954 registered, 38,518 appeared
- ST: 36,653 registered, 29,897 appeared
Total: 4,11,366 registered, 3,45,220 appeared
Subject-Wise Examination Data
Gender-wise:
- Female: 4,05,905 registered, 2,92,069 appeared
- Male: 3,08,697 registered, 2,12,220 appeared
- Third Gender: 19 registered, 12 appeared
Total: 7,14,621 registered, 5,04,301 appeared
Category-wise
- EWS: 53,840 registered, 39,838 appeared
- General: 2,75,716 registered, 1,90,177 appeared
- OBC (Non-Creamy Layer): 2,39,557 registered, 1,73,638 appeared
- SC: 80,849 registered, 57,602 appeared
- ST: 64,659 registered, 43,046 appeared
Total: 7,14,621 registered, 5,04,301 appeared
The provisional answer keys and recorded responses were released on April 11, and candidates were allowed to raise objections until April 14. All objections were reviewed by subject experts, and the results have been prepared based on the final answer keys.
A total of 198 universities are participating in CUET PG 2026, including 45 central universities, 40 state universities, 24 government institutions, and 89 private and deemed universities.
Participating universities will prepare their own merit lists and conduct counselling based on CUET PG scorecards.
Candidates can download their scorecards from the official NTA website and are advised to visit the respective university websites for admission-related updates.
Subject-wise toppers and their marks
Shiksha Shastri BEd
- Jyotirmayee Sahu - 273
- Rishabh Joshi - 272
- Archita Biswal - 268
- Prabeen Khamari - 263
- Gopal Varma - 262
- Agri-Business Management
- Shivam Yadav - 212
- Ayush Tripathy - 201
- Rohit Kumar - 198
- Shyam Jee Pandey - 198
- Gunda Jayadeep - 195
- Ahad Raza Siddiqui - 195
- Applied Geography / Geoinformatics
- Anima Kumari - 194
- Sejal - 186
- Sudarshan Kumar - 181
- Thirunavukkarasu M - 177
- Didikshya Kakoty - 175
BEd and Integrated Programmes
- Sudhanshu Shekhar - 244
- Barneel Phukan - 239
- Aditi Pandey - 231
- Pratyush Joshi - 224
- Gaurav Singh Kharayat - 221
BEd Humanities and Social Sciences
- Jyoti - 245
- Govind Jaiswal - 240
- Vivek Srivastava - 240
- Parth Yadav - 240
- Krishana Kumar - 225
BEd Languages
- Jayshri Mishra - 247
- Shivani Pal - 237
- Anish Kumar - 235
- Ayushi Pathak - 234
- Aditya Kumar Mishra - 231
- Ishita Sanadhya - 231
BEd Science
- Sunny Singh - 166
- Palak Malhotra - 164
- Vijay Shankar Yadav - 161
- Prity Kumari - 158
- Prem Singh - 155