CUET PG Results 2026 Declared; Subject-Wise Toppers List, Key Details Here

CUET PG Results 2026 Declared: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on April 24 declared the results of the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate Programmes (CUET PG) 2026 for admission to central and other participating universities. The agency has also released the list of the top five candidates in subjects with more than 1,000 registered applicants.

The CUET PG 2026 examinations were conducted from March 6 to March 30 across 50 shifts for 157 subjects in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. A total of 4,11,366 unique candidates registered for the examination.

Candidate Statistics

Gender-wise (Unique Candidates):

Female: 2,32,965 registered, 1,98,060 appeared

Male: 1,78,391 registered, 1,47,151 appeared

Third Gender: 10 registered

Total: 4,11,366 registered, 3,45,220 appeared

Category-wise (Unique Candidates):

EWS: 30,851 registered, 26,892 appeared

General: 1,60,099 registered, 1,31,748 appeared

OBC (Non-Creamy Layer): 1,37,809 registered, 1,18,165 appeared

SC: 45,954 registered, 38,518 appeared

ST: 36,653 registered, 29,897 appeared

Total: 4,11,366 registered, 3,45,220 appeared

Subject-Wise Examination Data

Gender-wise:

Female: 4,05,905 registered, 2,92,069 appeared

Male: 3,08,697 registered, 2,12,220 appeared

Third Gender: 19 registered, 12 appeared

Total: 7,14,621 registered, 5,04,301 appeared

Category-wise

EWS: 53,840 registered, 39,838 appeared

General: 2,75,716 registered, 1,90,177 appeared

OBC (Non-Creamy Layer): 2,39,557 registered, 1,73,638 appeared

SC: 80,849 registered, 57,602 appeared

ST: 64,659 registered, 43,046 appeared

Total: 7,14,621 registered, 5,04,301 appeared

The provisional answer keys and recorded responses were released on April 11, and candidates were allowed to raise objections until April 14. All objections were reviewed by subject experts, and the results have been prepared based on the final answer keys.

A total of 198 universities are participating in CUET PG 2026, including 45 central universities, 40 state universities, 24 government institutions, and 89 private and deemed universities.

Participating universities will prepare their own merit lists and conduct counselling based on CUET PG scorecards.

Candidates can download their scorecards from the official NTA website and are advised to visit the respective university websites for admission-related updates.

Subject-wise toppers and their marks

Shiksha Shastri BEd

Jyotirmayee Sahu - 273

Rishabh Joshi - 272

Archita Biswal - 268

Prabeen Khamari - 263

Gopal Varma - 262

Agri-Business Management

Shivam Yadav - 212

Ayush Tripathy - 201

Rohit Kumar - 198

Shyam Jee Pandey - 198

Gunda Jayadeep - 195

Ahad Raza Siddiqui - 195

Applied Geography / Geoinformatics

Anima Kumari - 194

Sejal - 186

Sudarshan Kumar - 181

Thirunavukkarasu M - 177

Didikshya Kakoty - 175

BEd and Integrated Programmes

Sudhanshu Shekhar - 244

Barneel Phukan - 239

Aditi Pandey - 231

Pratyush Joshi - 224

Gaurav Singh Kharayat - 221

BEd Humanities and Social Sciences

Jyoti - 245

Govind Jaiswal - 240

Vivek Srivastava - 240

Parth Yadav - 240

Krishana Kumar - 225

BEd Languages

Jayshri Mishra - 247

Shivani Pal - 237

Anish Kumar - 235

Ayushi Pathak - 234

Aditya Kumar Mishra - 231

Ishita Sanadhya - 231

BEd Science

Sunny Singh - 166

Palak Malhotra - 164

Vijay Shankar Yadav - 161

Prity Kumari - 158

Prem Singh - 155

Meet subject-wise toppers here