2 Days After 30 Deaths, 16 Killed As Forces Open Fire On Protesters In PoK

At least 16 people have been killed and 37 others wounded on Thursday as the Pakistani army opened fire from AK-47 rifles on thousands of unarmed protesters in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's (POK) Eidgah Ground.

Although the demonstration started peacefully by ordinary citizens demanding affordable flour, rice, electricity and basic rights, the scene soon turned violent with the Pakistani army unleashing gunfire on the crowd.

Around 60,000 and 70,000 people had assembled in Rawalakot to raise slogans against Pakistan's continued occupation and policies in the region. The demonstrators demanded justice for the 30 people who were killed and 200 were injured in clashes between protesters and security forces in POK on Tuesday.