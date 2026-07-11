Banaras Hindu University Admission 2026: Registration Starts For UG Courses, Last Date July 25

BHU Admission 2026: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has started the registration process for undergraduate (UG) admissions for the academic session 2026-27. As per the public notice issued by the Central Admission Committee (CAC), candidates who appeared for the CUET (UG) 2026 examination conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) are eligible to apply.

The online registration process commenced on July 9, 2026, and interested applicants can complete their application through the university's admission portal. Candidates must submit their details before the registration window closes on July 25, 2026, at 11:59 PM.

Direct Link: BHU UG Admission 2026

BHU UG Admission 2026: Important Dates and Eligibility

Registration begins: July 9, 2026

July 9, 2026 Admission session: 2026-27

2026-27 Eligible candidates: Students who appeared in CUET (UG) 2026

Students who appeared in CUET (UG) 2026 Mode of registration: Online

Online Last date to apply: July 25, 2026 (11:59 PM)

Admissions will be conducted through the Central Admission Committee (CAC), BHU.

How to Register for BHU UG Admission 2026?

Candidates can complete the registration process by following these steps:

Visit the official BHU admission portal at admission.bhu.ac.in.

Open the 'CUET-UG Admission' section.

Click on the 'Apply Now' link.

Register using the required credentials and fill in the application details.

Verify the information carefully before submitting the form.

Save and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Important Instructions for Candidates

Before applying, applicants are advised to carefully read the BHU CUET UG Information Bulletin 2026, available on the admission website. The university has asked candidates to ensure that all details entered during registration are correct. Students should also regularly check the official admission portal for the latest announcements, counselling updates and further admission-related instructions. BHU has advised applicants not to wait until the last date to complete the registration process to avoid any last-minute technical issues.