Banaras Hindu University Invites Applications For MBA Programmes, Check Details To Apply

Institute of Management Studies, Banaras Hindu University is inviting applications for admission to MBA programmes for the academic session 2026-28. The admissions are open for the following two programmes:

Master of Business Administration - (MBA) - 59 seats

With specialisation in Marketing/Human Resource Management / Finance/Operations Management/ Information Technology

Master of Business Administration - International Business (MBA - IB) - 59 seats

With specialisation in Marketing/ Human Resource Management / Finance / Operations Management/ Information Technology / Global Business Operations (as specified in the prevailing ordinance governing the conduct of the Program)

Eligibility for MBA and MBA-IB Program:

Admission to the MBA and MBA-IB programs will be conducted through CAT. The applicant must have a graduate degree under 10+2+3 pattern or a postgraduate degree in any discipline or a degree in Engineering Technology, Agriculture, Medicine, Education or Law can apply.

Admission procedure

Admission to the MBA and MBA-IB Programs at BHU will be made on the basis of combined merit score of the candidates in IIM exam, group discussion and personal interview. The weightage will have 50 per cent conducted by IIM, academic records will comprise of 20 per cent and group discussion will have 15 per cent and personal interview will have 15.

Candidates are required to have a valid email ID and mobile number for registration, preferably the same they have used for CAT 2025 registration purpose. Applicants are required to apply through the BHU SAMARTH Portal: (https://bhumbaadm.samarth.edu.in/)

Application fees and deadline

The application fee is Rs 2,000 to be payable through online.The deadline for filling the application form MBA and MBA-IB programme is January 4, 2026. The classes will begin from July 13, 2026.