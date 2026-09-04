Avika Gor Explores Thailand's Phi Phi Islands: Top Activities To Do There

Thailand's Phi Phi Islands are the kind of place where clear blue water, white sandy beaches and green hills come together. The islands have been popular among travellers for years but its popularity grew manifold after Leonardo DiCaprio's The Beach featured the stunning location.

Travellers can spend the morning swimming in clear waters, enjoy a boat ride to nearby spots or explore the islands on foot. Recently, actor Avika Gor shared pictures from her trip to the Phi Phi Islands. Her photos have once again shown why this Thai destination remains a favourite among travellers.

Also Read: Thailand's Top Tourist Attractions Are These Magical Beaches That Glow At Night

If you are also planning a trip, there are plenty of ways to enjoy Phi Phi beyond simply sitting on the beach.

Visit Maya Bay - One of the first places to add to your Phi Phi Islands trip is Maya Bay. The beautiful area became famous after appearing in Leonardo DiCaprio's film The Beach. Today, visitors come here to see its clear turquoise water and cliffs. You can walk on the beach, enjoy the views and take plenty of pictures.

Photo Credit: Canva

Explore Pileh Lagoon - For a calming experience, head to Pileh Lagoon. You can explore the lagoon on a traditional longtail boat or spend time swimming in its clear waters if conditions allow. The boat ride itself is part of the fun, as you get to see the cliffs rising around you from the water.

Photo Credit: Canva

Hike the Phi Phi Viewpoints - If you want to see Phi Phi Don from above, make time for the Viewpoints. The climb includes steep stairs, so comfortable shoes and enough water are important. Viewpoint 2 and Viewpoint 3 are popular stops for enjoying wide views of the island. The walk can be tiring, especially during the hotter parts of the day, but the scenery makes the effort worth it.

Photo Credit: Canva

Relax on Long Beach - Long Beach is a good choice when you simply want to slow down and enjoy the sea. Located on Koh Phi Phi Don, if you are interested in marine life, you can snorkel in the water near the shore when conditions are suitable.

Photo Credit: Canva

Day Trip to Bamboo Island - A trip to Bamboo Island can give you a peaceful break from the busier parts of Phi Phi. This small, flat island is known for its sandy beach and clear water. You can reach it by boat and spend time swimming, sunbathing or walking. The shallow water makes it a pleasant place to enjoy the sea, especially when the weather is calm.

Photo Credit: Canva

Also Read: Thailand Reduces Visa-Free Stay Limit To 30 Days From September 15

Pack your bags and get ready to explore the stunning Phi Phi Islands.