American Vlogger Visits Gorakhpur For The First Time, Calls It "Truly Special"

What happens when a traveller arrives in a city expecting very little and leaves completely surprised? That is exactly the story behind a viral video shared by American content creator Tony Klor. His clip about an Uttar Pradesh city has gained widespread attention online. Gorakhpur may not feature on most international travel bucket lists, but Klor believes it should. The creator, who recently visited the city, shared a video describing how a destination he knew little about turned out to be one of the most memorable stops on his India journey. His enthusiastic exploration of Gorakhpur has sparked pride among locals and surprised many Indians who rarely see the eastern Uttar Pradesh city featured on mainstream travel itineraries.

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Beginning his journey with a candid admission that he had "zero expectations" of Gorakhpur, Klor quickly changed his tune as he immersed himself in the city's culture, heritage, food and people. By the end of the video, the American traveller had a clear message: Gorakhpur is one of India's most underrated destinations. Throughout the video, Klor documents his experiences across the city, highlighting everything from bustling streets to scenic public spaces. One of the first places to leave an impression on him was the city's Railway Museum. He also visited the Imambara, which he described as a globally significant heritage site for Muslims. He remarked on the hospitality of locals who offered him free chai.

Next, Klor toured the Gita Press, one of the world's largest publishers of Hindu religious texts, with over 400 million copies published. He also sought blessings at a temple and praised its calm atmosphere. Highlighting his experience with local terracotta pottery, the vlogger also commented on Awadhi curry served on clay slabs, the elegance of a masjid, and the architecture of a mandir. The number of deities in Gorakhpur surprised him, and he was particularly impressed by the Gorakhnath Math Temple Complex.

Watch the full video below:

The video went viral on Instagram, with Gorakhpur residents thanking him for the appreciation.

One user said, "Welcome to Gorakhpur."

Another added, "I have lived in Gorakhpur my whole life, and this man has visited more places than me in this video."

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Someone else commented, "I didn't ever imagine some foreigners would explain my city like this crayyyyy!"

"One video, complete Gorakhpur tour. Wow, great work," read another comment.

So, if you haven't visited Gorakhpur yet, plan a trip soon!