Drugs Worth Rs 4 Crore Seized In Thiruvananthapuram, 4 Arrested

As per the Excise officials, four persons have been arrested.

Kerala State Excise Enforcement Squad on Thursday seized 100 kilograms of ganja and three kilograms of hashish oil worth around Rs 4 crores from two vehicles near Attingal in Thiruvananthapuram.

The arrested accused are Riyaz and Jasim from Attingal, Faisal from Thrissur and Nias from Konni.

According to excise officials, ganja and hashish oil brought to Coimbatore from Andra Pradesh and from there it was brought to Kerala. The accused people used two vehicles to carry ganja and hashish oil.

The drugs seized by a team led by Excise Circle Inspector T Anikumar, who is in charge of the Excise enforcement squad.