Twelve Teachers Of A School Found Coronavirus Positive In Telangana

14 people, including 12 teachers, cook, a student, have been found positive: Official (Representational)

As many as 12 teachers and two others at a government school in Mancherial district of Telangana on Monday tested positive for COVID-19, an official said.

COVID-19 tests were conducted for 55 people in the school after a teacher tested positive, she said.

Out of the 55 people, 14, including 12 teachers, a cook and a student, were found positive, she said.

All 14 were asymptomatic andthey have been advised home isolation.

Sanitisation has been taken up in the school and tests would be conducted on Tuesday for the contacts of those who were found to have contracted the infection, the official added.