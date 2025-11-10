School Holiday On November 11: Telangana, Bihar Schools Shut Amid Bye-Elections

School Holidays 2025: Schools in Telangana and Bihar will remain closed tomorrow, November 11, 2025, in view of the ongoing Bye-Elections. Institutions, including government offices and schools designated as polling stations, will not hold classes, as announced by Collector and District Magistrate Harichandana Dasari of Hyderabad on November 7, 2025. Schools were also closed today and will remain shut again on November 14, 2025, when vote counting is scheduled.

In Bihar, schools will remain closed on November 11 for the polling day and November 14 for the counting day.

Which Districts in Telangana Will Have School Holidays?

The bye-elections are being held for the 61-Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency in Hyderabad district. Accordingly, November 10, 11, and 14, 2025, have been declared paid holidays for all schools and offices functioning as polling or counting centres. The notification was issued by the Collector and District Magistrate.

Bihar School Holidays

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that the date of polling in the Bihar Assembly election will be a paid holiday for all eligible voters employed in any business, trade, industrial undertaking, or establishment. This rule will also apply to bye-elections in eight assembly constituencies across seven states and Union Territories scheduled to go to polls on November 11.

"As per Section 135B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 every person employed in any business, trade, industrial undertaking, or establishment, and entitled to vote at an election to the House of the People or to the Legislative Assembly of a State/UT, shall be granted a paid holiday on the day of poll," EC said in a release, according to PTI.

Telangana 61-Jubilee Hills Polling and Counting Details

According to officials, live webcasting will be arranged at all polling stations, along with drone surveillance for security. A total of 1,761 police personnel and eight companies of CISF will be deployed to ensure smooth polling.

While 58 candidates are contesting, the main battle is expected between Congress, BJP, and BRS. The BJP has nominated L. Deepak Reddy, BRS has fielded Sunita Gopinath (widow of late MLA Gopinath), and the Congress candidate is Naveen Yadav, supported by AIMIM.

Polling will be held from 7 AM to 6 PM on November 11, and vote counting is scheduled for November 14, 2025.