Valmiki Jayanti Holiday 2025: Schools In Delhi, UP To Remain Closed Tomorrow

Valmiki Jayanti Holiday 2025: Schools in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh will remain closed tomorrow, October 7, 2025, on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti. The day is celebrated to honour the teachings of Maharishi Valmiki on his birth anniversary. He is regarded as the Adikavi (first poet) of Sanskrit literature and the author of the Ramayana.

In Jammu division, all government and private schools will stay closed today and tomorrow due to a heavy rainfall warning issued by the Meteorological Department.

Delhi School Holiday

The Directorate of Education has included Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti as a gazetted holiday in Delhi's annual school calendar for the academic session 2025-2026, released at the beginning of the year. Along with schools, all government offices will also remain closed on the occasion.

A gazetted holiday is a nationally recognized public holiday officially declared by the government and published in the official gazette.

UP School Holiday

The Uttar Pradesh government has declared October 7, 2025, as a public holiday on the occasion of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti and issued an official notification for the same on October 5, 2025.

Jammu School Holiday

Schools across Jammu will remain closed tomorrow in view of the heavy rainfall warning issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall across several parts of the region. Following this, the Directorate of School Education, Jammu, issued a notice on October 5 announcing the closure of all government and private schools across the division on October 6 and 7, 2025.

Who Was Maharishi Valmiki?

Maharishi Valmiki is revered as the Adikavi or the first poet in Sanskrit literature and is credited with composing the epic Ramayana. He also introduced the shloka (verse) form, which laid the foundation for Sanskrit poetry.

Valmiki Jayanti marks the birth of this great poet and sage. Maharishi Valmiki composed the Ramayana under the guidance of the Vedic sage Narad Muni and with the blessings of Lord Brahma. The Valmiki Ramayana comprises 24,000 verses divided into seven kandas (sections), including the Uttara Kanda.

Sage Valmiki also appears in the Ramayana as a character who provided refuge to Sita in his hermitage and educated her sons, Luv and Kush, during their exile.