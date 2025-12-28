School Holidays 2025: Jharkhand, Bihar Schools Closed Till December 31 Due To Severe Cold Conditions

School Holidays Tomorrow: Schools in Bihar and Jharkhand will remain closed till December 31 amid prevailing cold wave conditions that may pose health risks to children. In Bihar, classes have been suspended till December 30, while schools in Jharkhand will remain shut till December 31. The decision comes as Jharkhand's capital Ranchi has been placed under a yellow alert, and Patna in Bihar continues to experience very low temperatures.

Schools Closed In Jharkhand

In Ranchi, classes from kindergarten to Class 12 in all government and private schools have been ordered to remain suspended till December 31 due to severe cold conditions forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). As per the IMD forecast, Ranchi is expected to record a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius on December 28 and around 10 degrees Celsius with moderate fog on December 31, 2025.

"Under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Samhita, all government, non-government and private schools operating within Ranchi district are directed to suspend classes from KG to class 12 from December 27 to December 31, 2025," an order issued by the district education office stated.

Bihar Schools Closed

Patna District Magistrate Dr. Thiyagarajan S.M. has announced the closure of all government and private schools, including Anganwadi Kendras and pre-schools, up to Class 8 in Patna district till December 30, 2025. Classes for students from Class 9 to Class 12 will continue between 10 am and 3:30 pm, while pre-board and board examinations will be conducted as per schedule.

"In continuation of the order vide memo no.-18681/Legal dated-23.12.2025 it has been made to appear to me that due to severe prevailing low temperature, health and life of children may get adversely affected."

"Therefore. I. Dr. Thiyagarajan S.M.. District Magistrate, Patna, as per provisions under section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) do hereby prohibit the academic activities of all the Private and Government schools (including Anganwadi Kendra/Pre-Schools) of Patna District up to Class-VIII till 30.12.2025. Classes from IX onwards may continue with due precautions between 10:00 AM and 03:30 PM. The special classes/examinations being held for pre-board/board exams shall be exempted", the notice read.