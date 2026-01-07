Punjab Education Minister Announces School Holidays Till January 13 Due To Dense Fog, Severe Cold

Punjab School Holidays: Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains has announced holidays for all schools across the state due to dense fog and intense cold conditions. Classes will remain suspended till January 13 in all government, aided, recognised and private schools.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the minister stated that the decision to shut schools statewide has been taken under the directive of Punjab Chief Minister S. Bhagwant Singh Mann. The move aims to ensure the health and safety of students and school staff.

When Will Schools Reopen In Punjab?

The education minister confirmed that schools will reopen on January 14, 2026.

Students may see an extension of the holidays if foggy and cold conditions continue to intensify in the coming days.

Punjab Weather Update

According to weather data, the maximum and minimum temperatures recorded today were 13.4 degrees Celsius and 7.6 degrees Celsius, respectively. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) reported dense fog from 8:30 am on January 6 to 8:30 am on January 7.

The maximum temperature has dropped by 5.3 degrees Celsius compared to January 6, 2026.

IMD Weather Forecast For Next 5 Days

The IMD has predicted dense fog conditions from January 7 to January 9, with minimum temperatures expected to hover around 7 degrees Celsius over the next five days, including today.