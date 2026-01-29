Maharashtra Schools To Remain Closed Till January 30 After Ajit Pawar's Death

Maharashtra is in deep shock after the tragic death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash in Baramati. The incident has caused widespread grief across the state, leading the government to announce a holiday for schools and offices.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis declared a public holiday on Wednesday and announced three days of state mourning in memory of the late Deputy Chief Minister. The decision was officially confirmed by the Chief Minister's Office and shared on his X account.

मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांनी आपले सर्व कार्यक्रम रद्द केले असून ते आणि उपमुख्यमंत्री एकनाथ शिंदे दोघेही थोड्याच वेळात बारामतीसाठी रवाना होत आहेत. राज्यात आज शासकीय सुटी जाहीर करण्यात आली असून तीन दिवसांचा दुखवटा जाहीर करण्यात आला आहे. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) January 28, 2026

Three-day State Mourning

Following the passing of Ajit Pawar, a three-day state mourning has been imposed in the state. Schools will remain closed from January 28th to January 30th. All government offices and educational institutions across Maharashtra will also remain closed during this period.

As a mark of respect, the national flag has been flown at half-mast on all government buildings, ministries, and administrative offices across the state.

Accident during election campaign

The sudden death of the Deputy Chief Minister has shocked the entire state, especially with the Zilla Parishad elections approaching. Ajit Pawar was traveling to Baramati for election meetings when his plane crashed and caught fire upon landing.

Six people died in the accident

Including Ajit Pawar, security guard Videep Jadhav, flight attendant Pinky Mali, pilot Captain Sumit Kapoor, and co-pilot Shambhavi Pathak all of are dead. The Pawar family and NCP workers are deeply saddened.

Poor visibility is believed to be a factor

According to Civil Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu, poor visibility at the time of the accident was a major factor. Initial investigations have revealed that poor visibility at Baramati airport caused difficulties in landing. It is reported that the pilot of the chartered Learjet 46 aircraft had informed air traffic control that the runway was not clearly visible and attempted a go-around before the accident.