School Holiday On November 14: Bihar, Telangana Shut, Delhi In Hybrid Mode

School Holiday Tomorrow: Schools in Telangana and Bihar will remain closed tomorrow, November 14, due to the vote counting process. Meanwhile, in Delhi, schools up to Class 5 will continue in hybrid mode until further notice as air quality in the National Capital Region (NCR) continues to worsen, according to a notification issued by Director of Education, Veditha Reddy, IAS.

Delhi Schools In Hybrid Mode

The Directorate of Education recently issued an order citing the severe dip in air quality and the implementation of Stage III measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). One of the GRAP-3 restrictions requires schools to conduct classes in hybrid mode for students up to Class 5 to safeguard them from the effects of polluted air.

As per the circular, all Government, Government-Aided, and Recognized Private Schools under the Directorate of Education, the New Delhi Municipal Council, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, and the Delhi Cantonment Board have been directed to continue hybrid teaching until further orders.

61-Jubilee Hills-Telangana Schools Closed on November 14

The bye-elections for the 61-Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency are underway and November 14 was declared paid holidays for schools and offices serving as polling or counting centres by Hyderabad District Collector and Magistrate Harichandana Dasari on November 7, 2025.

Bihar School Holiday on November 14

The Election Commission of India (ECI) declared November 14 a paid holiday in Bihar for all eligible voters working in business, trade, or industrial establishments due to the ongoing Assembly elections.