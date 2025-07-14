Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

32 Students Hospitalised After Alleged Food Poisoning In Telangana

The school management shifted them to the hospital, where 13 were initially in serious condition but are now stable. Some of the other students have been discharged from the hospital.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
32 Students Hospitalised After Alleged Food Poisoning In Telangana
The doctors believe that the vomiting and loose motions may be linked to gas formation.
  • 32 students from Ashram Gurukul School were hospitalised after eating chicken and Pulihora rice
  • 13 students were initially in serious condition but have now stabilised
  • Some students have been discharged from the hospital
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Nalgonda:

32 students of Ashram Gurukul School were hospitalised after consuming chicken meals on Sunday night and Pulihora rice this morning at Mudigonda, under Devarakonda police station limits in Nalgonda District.

The school management shifted them to the hospital, where 13 were initially in serious condition but are now stable. Some of the other students have been discharged from the hospital.

The doctors believe that the vomiting and loose motions may be linked to gas formation caused by consuming the Pulihora rice.

According to the Devarakonda Police Station Inspector," 32 students were admitted to a hospital in Devarakonda after suffering from vomiting and loose motions. The students had consumed chicken and food as per the menu at last night, and Pulihora rice in the morning. Initially, 13 students were in serious condition but are now stable. Some students have already been discharged. The doctors suspect that gas formation from eating the Pulihora rice might be the reason for the vomiting and loose motions. Currently, the students' condition is stable."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Ashram Gurukul School, Telangana News, Food Poisoning
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com