32 Students Hospitalised After Alleged Food Poisoning In Telangana

32 students of Ashram Gurukul School were hospitalised after consuming chicken meals on Sunday night and Pulihora rice this morning at Mudigonda, under Devarakonda police station limits in Nalgonda District.

The school management shifted them to the hospital, where 13 were initially in serious condition but are now stable. Some of the other students have been discharged from the hospital.

The doctors believe that the vomiting and loose motions may be linked to gas formation caused by consuming the Pulihora rice.

According to the Devarakonda Police Station Inspector," 32 students were admitted to a hospital in Devarakonda after suffering from vomiting and loose motions. The students had consumed chicken and food as per the menu at last night, and Pulihora rice in the morning. Initially, 13 students were in serious condition but are now stable. Some students have already been discharged. The doctors suspect that gas formation from eating the Pulihora rice might be the reason for the vomiting and loose motions. Currently, the students' condition is stable."

