Telangana Boy On Way To School On Mother's Scooter Crushed By Truck

A Class 1 student was crushed to death by a dumper truck in Telangana while he was on his way to school with his mother on Thursday.

The boy was standing in front while his mother drove the two-wheeler when the incident took place outside his school in the Medchal district.

A CCTV footage of the incident shows the mother losing balance as a truck approaches from behind. Both fell, and the child came directly under the wheels of the heavy vehicle.

His skull was crushed, and the boy died on the spot.

Police are trying to identify the driver and verify the details of the truck.

Drivers of heavy vehicles, such as tippers, are required to follow strict speed and route restrictions, especially near sensitive areas like schools.

Most municipal and state traffic regulations mandate that such vehicles avoid school zones during the hours when students are arriving or leaving. In many places, the speed limit near schools is restricted to 20-25 kmph.

Failure to follow these rules can result in fines, cancellation of driving permits, and even criminal charges in cases involving injury or death.