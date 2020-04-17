Telangana Woman, Waiting In Line To Collect Rs 1,500 COVID Aid From Bank, Dies

The woman, who has a medical history of stroke, was sitting under a tree near the rural bank when she collapsed and died, police said.

A case has been registered and probe is underway, police said (Representational)

Hyderabad:

A 47-year-old woman died on Friday while waiting in line at a bank to withdraw Rs 1,500 that is being provided by the Telangana government as coronavirus lockdown aid, police said.

The woman, who has a medical history of stroke, was sitting under a tree near the rural bank when she collapsed and died, they said.

A case has been registered under the Code of Criminal Procedure and further probe is in progress.

Announcing the lockdown, the state government had said all families holding food security card will be given a one-time support of Rs 1,500 for purchasing essentials such as pulses and vegetables.

The government had also announced 12 kg rice will be given to every  food security card holders.

