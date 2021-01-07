Telangana Chief Minister KCR Has 'Mild Chest Infection', Given Medication: Doctors

KCR was examined at home on Wednesday and advised to visit the hospital for conducting tests

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was on Thursday diagnosed with a mild chest infection, doctors said, ruling out any serious health issues.

The 66-year old TRS chief underwent various tests, including routine annual screening, at the hospital, and returned home, a day after he complained of cough and mild chest pain, they said.

The chest CT scan was alright "except for the mild infection" and he was being given antibiotics and already responding to the treatment, a doctor told reporters in Hyderabad.

"There is not much of a problem. There is no serious health problem. The remaining reports would come tomorrow... As per available reports, kidney, heart, liver and lungs are functioning well," he said.

Mr Rao was examined at home on Wednesday and advised to visit the hospital for conducting tests, the doctor said.

The tests were routinely carried out every year and the latest reports "have been good so far", he said.

A release from the Chief Minister's Office said earlier in the day that Mr Rao complained of burning sensation in the lungs and that he would undergo diagnostic tests at the hospital.

After preliminary tests, the doctors recommended that the chief minister should undergo MRI, CT scan and other tests at the hospital, the release said.

Earlier in the day, Mr Rao attended the oath-taking ceremony of new Telangana High Court Chief Justice Hima Kohli at the Raj Bhavan.