Stopped For Drunk Driving Test, Telangana Man Brings Machete To Attack Cops

A man was arrested by Telangana police after he allegedly attempted to attack police personnel with a machete during a vehicle checking drive in the state's Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

According to police, the incident took place on May 6 at around 6:30 pm near a temple in Manuguru town, where officials were conducting routine vehicle inspections and drunk driving checks.

During the checking, police stopped a man who was travelling on a cart and was allegedly under the influence of alcohol. He was subjected to a drunk driving test, which showed he had 80 Blood Alcohol Content (BAC). Police warned him and sent him back home.

However, the man later returned to the checking point carrying a machete. He allegedly questioned the police personnel and attempted to attack them for conducting the drunk driving test.

A video of the incident shows the man holding a machete while police officials try to make him drop the weapon.

The accused was identified as Solem Nageswara Rao. He was taken into custody immediately, and a case was registered against him.

Police arrested him on May 7 and produced him before a court, following which he was sent to judicial remand.

Police officials further said strict action will be taken against those who create trouble during law enforcement duties. They also appealed to the public not to drive under the influence of alcohol.