Rs 55 Crore Of Unaccounted Cash Seized So Far: Telangana Poll Officer

Unaccounted cash worth Rs 55 crore has been seized across Telangana since the model code of conduct came into force following the announcement of Assembly elections, Chief Electoral Officer of the state Rajath Kumar said in Hyderabad on Friday.

The income tax department seized Rs 17.55 crore and the police Rs 37.67 crore; an inquiry into the individual cases would be conducted and action taken accordingly, Mr Kumar said.

The Election Commission is in constant touch with the intelligence wing and the Finance Ministry with regard to the illegal money flow during elections, he said.

Liquor worth Rs 3.31 crore was also seized, he said.