Telangana Man Scales Manipur's Highest Peak To Raise Drug Abuse Awareness

A 20-year-old mountaineer from Telangana scaled Manipur's highest peak Mount Iso also known as Mount Tempu in Senapati district to spread the message against drug abuse and betting apps.

Bhukya Yashwanth, a B Com student in Telangana said in the last 10 days he has climbed Betlingchhip (Thaidawr), the highest peak in Tripura, Mount Gorichen in Arunachal Pradesh and also Mount Iso in Manipur.

Asked about the reason for climbing the highest peaks in Manipur and Tripura, he told PTI, "I was deeply affected by thousands of people across the country getting addicted to betting apps causing losses to their hard-earned money and the rising drug addiction. So, I want to spread the social message against these vices by combining them with my passion for mountaineering." Yashwanth said he climbed Mount Iso along with two officers of Assam Rifles.

"The presence of the Assam Rifles officials along with their support, and spirit of camaraderie made the expedition even more memorable and inspiring" Mr Yashwant added.

Part of my campaign is also to hoist the national tricolour in the highest peak of every state in the country under 'Har Shikar Par Tiranga', he said.

Speaking on ascending Mt Iso which is nearly 3,000 metres, Mr Yashwant said "The terrain was very steep and the weather condition was quite cold. However, the body warmed up during the ascend and it went fine." Mr Yashwant says he is heading for Mizoram on Tuesday where he will summit its highest peaks. He also plans to complete climbing the highest peaks in all northeastern states in the next few days.

Mr Yashwant who started mountaineering at the age of 16 said he has climbed Mt Kilimanjaro in Africa in 2021.

Of his mission,Mr Yashwant said "Every summit is a tribute to our Tiranga and to the spirit of India. Let's choose health, purpose, and integrity over shortcuts and distractions and prevent all vices that destroy not only the self but our families."

