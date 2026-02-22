Telangana BJP Chief Taken Into "Preventive Custody", Later Released

Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao and at least 10 party workers were taken into preventive custody on Sunday and later released, police said.

Rao, who planned to visit Banswada following recent communal disturbances, was placed under house arrest in Hyderabad on Saturday night and taken into custody on Sunday when he "forcibly" attempted to proceed there.

He had also planned to visit Kamareddy, where clashes between BJP and Congress workers were reported on Saturday.

"He was taken into preventive custody along with 10 associates and later released," a police official said.

Rao claimed he was "arrested" while leaving his residence in Tarnaka to visit Banswada to meet Hindu victims injured in stone-pelting incidents, express solidarity with party MLA Venkata Ramana Reddy, and support party workers in Kamareddy who were "attacked" by Congress workers.

Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, along with other party leaders, condemned the "illegal arrest" of Rao.

Earlier, Rao said in a post on X, "The anti-Hindu, Muslim League Maoist Congress has arrested me and is taking me to Bollarum police station for standing up for the Hindus of Banswada and our karyakartas in Kamareddy." Tension prevailed in Kamareddy on Saturday after slogan-shouting BJP and Congress workers gathered outside the office of BJP MLA Venkata Ramana Reddy.

Earlier, Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir, an advisor to the Telangana government, and the BJP MLA traded allegations over a land issue, with Reddy challenging him to a debate.

Police dispersed large crowds of BJP and Congress workers at the site. A vehicle was damaged and overturned during the commotion.

In Banswada, where a police constable was injured in the communal disturbance, as many as 12 people were arrested.

Police resorted to a lathi-charge after members of two communities gathered following an argument between a man and mall staff on Friday.

