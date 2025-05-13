"Our <i> 'Lakshman Rekha' </i> For Pakistan Is Clear": PM's Top Quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday travelled to the Adampur air base in Punjab and interacted with air force personnel, who have been in the thick of action during the recent conflict with Pakistan.

During his address to the air force personnel, he lauded their efforts and role in carrying out the recent strikes on terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), and asserted that any terror attack by the neighbouring country will be met with a definitive reply on India's conditions.

Here are the top quotes from his speech:

1) Bharat Mata Ki Jai is not a war cry but an oath for those who sacrifice their lives for the country. It's the voice of those who want to do something for the country. It echoes on the ground and during missions. When our drones and missiles hit targets, only one thing can be heard... Bharat Mata Ki Jai.

2) Every Indian is proud of you (armed forces), you have written history. I have come here to have your 'darshan'. Whenever someone gets an opportunity to get a 'darshan' of the brave, it is a blessing. The country is indebted to our forces.

3) It is because of your valour that the entire world is hearing about Operation Sindoor. Operation Sindoor is not an ordinary operation. The echoes of Operation Sindoor's success can be heard across the globe. It reflects India's intent, policy and strength.

4) India is a land of Gautam Buddha as well as Guru Gobind Singh. Our enemies forgot they have challenged India's armed forces.

5) We trampled terrorists in their homes. Pakistan tried to attack this base (Adampur) but failed. They tried to dare 'Hind Ki Sena'. The terrorists have now realised, you try to attack us and the result would be their destruction...massive destruction. No place in Pakistan is now safe for terrorists. The godfathers of terrorism have realised that casting an evil eye on India will only mean their destruction.

6) India's army, navy and air force have made the Pakistani military bite the dust. Pakistan will not get any sleep for a long time just thinking of our drones and missiles.

7) India will not tolerate nuclear blackmail. We will make no distinction between terrorists and sponsors of terrorism.

8) Our intent is clear, if there is another attack, India will respond. We saw this during the surgical strikes and Balakot strikes but Operation Sindoor is the new normal. Our 'Lakshman Rekha' for Pakistan is very clear; any terror attack will be met with a definitive reply on our own conditions.

9) I am proud that our forces took every precaution and made sure no civilian flight was hit during India's strikes on Pakistan.