CBSE Class 10 Result 2025 Out: Pass Percentage 93.66%, Trivandrum Best Performing District

CBSE Result 2025 Out: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class 10 board examination results for 2025. A total of 2,371,939 students appeared for the Class 10 exams this year, out of which 2,221,636 passed resulting in the pass percentage of 93.66 per cent. It is 0.06 per cent more than 2024, CBSE said in a release. Over 1.99 lakh candidates score above 90 per cent, while more than 45,000 candidates bagged more than 95 per cent. The exams were conducted between February 15 and March 18, 2025, across India and select international centres.

Over 1.41 lakh candidates have been placed under compartment in the CBSE board results.

Students can access their results on the official CBSE websites: cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in. Additionally, results are available through the DigiLocker platform and the UMANG mobile application. To check their results, students will need their roll number, school number, and admit card ID.

With 99.79 per cent pass percentage, Trivandrum region has performed the best in CBSE Class 10 results followed by Vijayawada, Bengaluru, Chennai and Pune. In the list of 17 districts released by CBSE, Guwahati is at the bottom with a pass percentage of 84.14 per cent.

Like Class 12 results, girls have performed better in Class 12 board exam results too. While the pass percentage for girls is 95 per cent, in case of boys it is 92.63 per cent.

In line with recent years, CBSE has not released a merit list or named national toppers, aiming to reduce unhealthy competition among students. The board encourages students to focus on holistic development and continuous learning.

Students dissatisfied with their results can apply for re-evaluation or verification of marks through the official CBSE portal. Details regarding the application process and deadlines will be provided on the CBSE website. Furthermore, students who did not pass one or two subjects are eligible to appear for the compartment examinations.

With the declaration of results, students are now poised to make crucial decisions regarding their academic futures, including the selection of streams for Class 11. CBSE advises schools to provide proper guidance and counselling to assist students in making informed choices aligned with their interests and career aspirations.