2 NEET Students From Telangana Die By Suicide Over Fear Of Failing

Two NEET aspirants died by suicide, a day after appearing for the exam, over the fear of failing. The two students -- Janga Pooja and Rayi Manoj Kumar -- were from Telangana and killed themselves by hanging.

Janga Pooja, from Jagtial district, first appeared for the NEET exam in 2023 but did not achieve the desired results. After this, she enrolled in a coaching class to better prepare for the competitive exam. Janga sat for the exam again on May 4.

However, having failed the exam once, the fear was etched in her head. She cross-checked her answers after getting home and thought she wouldn't secure a good rank this time either. The fearful engulfed her and she died by suicide.

Rayi Manoj Kumar, another NEET aspirant from Adilabad district in Telangana, also died by suicide as he was distressed over not performing well in the NEET exam. Manoj, son of a teacher, had taken coaching in Hyderabad. He returned home on Monday, after writing the exam, and hanged himself.

NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) is a national-level medical entrance exam in India, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) to determine eligibility for admission to undergraduate medical and dental courses. Over 22 lakh students registered for the NEET exam, held on May 4.