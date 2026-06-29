Pregnant Telangana Woman Dies By Suicide After Husband Demands DNA Test

A 23-year-old pregnant woman in Telangana allegedly died by suicide after facing repeated harassment from her husband and mother-in-law, who allegedly questioned the paternity of her unborn child and demanded a DNA test.

The incident occurred in Gadipeddapur village of Alladurg mandal in Telangana's Medak district. The wowan who died has been identified as Sushmita who married G Abhilash about 18 months ago and was five months pregnant. According to the complaint filed by her mother, Janabai, Sushmita had been facing physical and mental harassment by her husband, who allegedly suspected her fidelity. Janabai also alleged that her daughter was ill-treated by her mother-in-law.

She told police that she and her husband had visited their daughter's house on June 23 to discuss arrangements for her baby shower ceremony. During the visit, an argument broke out, and Abhilash allegedly demanded a DNA test for the unborn child in the presence of both families. Community elders intervened and the matter was temporarily settled, but the family claims the harassment continued. Two days later, Sushmita was found hanging at her residence.

Janabai demanded a thorough investigation into the case.

Police shifted the body to the Sangareddy Government General Hospital for a post-mortem examination before handing it over to the family.

"We arrested her husband G Abhilash and his mother. They were produced before the magistrate and sent to judicial remand." Alladurg police station Sub-Inspector D Shankar said.

Police have registered a case under Sections 85 (cruelty by husband or relatives), 108 (abetment of suicide), and Section 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to common intention, based on the complaint lodged by the victim's mother.