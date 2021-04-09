Watch: Pawan Kalyan Fans Vandalise Theatre After Glitch Stops Movie

Pawan Kalyan fans created a ruckus after a movie stopped due to technical snag.

A ruckus ensued at a theatre in Telangana's Jogulamba Gadwal as the audience vandalised infrastructure after the screening of a movie of actor Pawan Kalyan was stopped due to a technical glitch.

Hundreds of fans were seen without masks and social distancing norms were seen being violated.

Activists said that the stars can release their movies on OTT platforms during these critical times of COVID-19. But they wanted to release in theatres.

This is what happened at cinema theatre in Jogulamba #Gadwal district #Telangana when screening of @PawanKalyan's latest flick #VakeelSaab stopped due to some technical glitch; you cannot see ANYONE wearing mask or maintaining social distance; Is this #Fandom??? @ndtv@ndtvindiapic.twitter.com/hRCE75S8Uv — Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) April 9, 2021

According to activists, Big stars have a huge following in societies and they will not follow guidelines while watching the movies, gather in huge numbers to purchase tickets, fans will shout while watching the movies, throw pieces of paper everywhere.

Telangana reported 2,055 fresh infections pushing the tally to 3.18 lakh, while the toll rose to 1,741 with seven more fatalities.