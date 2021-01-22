VK Sasikala Conscious, Well-Oriented, Says Hospital After Covid+ Test

VK Sasikala was admitted to the hospital, a week before her slated release on January 27.

Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala is conscious and well-oriented, doctors treating her said on Friday, a day after the 63-year-old jailed aide of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa tested positive for the coronavirus and was shifted to intensive care.

"Sasikala is conscious and well-oriented. Her pulse rate is 67/minute and blood pressure is 126/60mm Hg," the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Ms Sasikala, who was admitted to the Bowring Hospital on Wednesday with complaints of fever and breathlessness, was shifted to the dedicated COVID-19 centre of the Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru and her condition was stable, hospital sources had said Thursday.

She had developed symptoms of Severe Acute Respiratory Illness, a trait of COVID-19, but her earlier Rapid Antigen and RT-PCR test reports turned negative. However, on suspicion, fresh tests were conducted on Thursday, which confirmed the COVID-19 infection, they said.

A Victoria Hospital health bulletin issued late on Thursday said, "COVID-19 Pneumonia (severe based on CT Scan 16/25), hypertension, hypothyroidism on treatment."

Serving a four-year imprisonment in a corruption case at the Parappana Agrahara Prison in Bengaluru, Ms Sasikala was admitted to the hospital, a week before her slated release on January 27.

She was admitted to the Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College and Research Institute, also known as Bowring Hospital.

Ms Sasikala's nephew and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, who came to Bengaluru on learning about her illness, told reporters she was stable.

"I got reliable information that her health is stable. Doctors are looking after her very well. Good care is given. They are monitoring her," Mr Dhinakaran said.

Ms Sasikala was sentenced to four years imprisonment in February 2017 in the Rs 66 crore disproportionate assets case.

