After Weeks Of Sparring, Congress Settles For 28 Seats In Tamil Nadu

The Congress has sealed its seat-sharing deal with Tamil Nadu's ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam or DMK for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, bringing an end to weeks of high-pitched bargaining and public sparring,

Under the agreement, the Congress will contest 28 seats - three more than the 25 it contested in 2021 - along with one Rajya Sabha seat.

The national party had initially demanded 34 seats and an additional Rajya Sabha berth next year or the year after. It had also sought a share in power, a demand firmly rejected by DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin, who maintained that a coalition government model would not work in Tamil Nadu.

The deal marks a significant climbdown for the Congress, which since December had adopted tough posturing.

Several leaders had publicly criticised the DMK, triggering speculation that the 20-year-old alliance was on the brink of collapse. The partnership, however, has been electorally formidable, winning three consecutive elections since 2019, including a clean sweep in 2024 and a near clean sweep in 2019.

The DMK is now aiming for a second straight term in office.Tamil Nadu Congress Committee chief K Selvaperunthagai said after the announcement, "We are satisfied, happy with the number of seats."

From Strain to Settlement

The strain in the alliance became visible when Congress MPs Manickam Tagore and Praveen Chakravarty openly pushed for more seats and a share in power.

The situation escalated to such an extent that AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal had to rein in the leaders and issue a gag order.

Adding to the discomfort were pointed interviews by the Congress' seat-sharing committee chief Girish Chodankar, which triggered suspicion within DMK circles that the pressure tactics had the blessings of the party high command.

Even a terse birthday greeting from Rahul Gandhi to Stalin -- missing his usual "brotherly" warmth -- set off speculation that ties were fraying. Party sources later said Gandhi had personally called Stalin to defuse the situation.

After the first round of talks ended with the DMK sticking to its earlier 25+1 formula, the Congress, disappointed, did not immediately return to the table.

Once the DMK issued an ultimatum amid speculation of a break-up, senior leader P Chidambaram stepped in. His one-on-one talks with Stalin are widely credited with salvaging the alliance. The formula was later approved by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

TVK Factor and Alliance Arithmetic

A section of the Congress had appeared fascinated by actor Vijay's fledgling outfit, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam or TVK, which has promised a share in power. Some leaders believed Vijay's popularity could help the Congress regain lost ground not just in Tamil Nadu but also in neighbouring Puducherry and Kerala.

Concerned about Vijay's potential impact, the DMK had simultaneously broadened its alliance by adding smaller parties, including the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam or DMDK, partly as a hedge in case the Congress walked out. The DMK-led front now has 21 partners.

Minutes after the deal was sealed, Tagore posted on X, "We accept the decision of our Congress President Thiru. Kharge ji. As loyal Congress workers, we stand united".

A Shifting Balance

The Congress, which ruled Tamil Nadu until the 1960s, has since been reduced to playing second fiddle to the Dravidian majors, alternately aligning with the DMK or the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam or AIADMK. Political analysts note that the DMK had gradually reduced the Congress' tally over the years - from 41 seats in 2016 to 25 in 2021, of which it won 18.

This time, the Congress has managed to arrest that slide with an incremental increase, even if smaller allies may now have to sacrifice part of their earlier share.

With the deal done, attention shifts to whether grassroots workers can quickly rebuild trust after weeks of public sparring.

As both parties prepare for a high-stakes election, the real test will be whether the old camaraderie can be fully restored - and converted into votes on the ground.