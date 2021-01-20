VK Sasikala Hospitalised On Complaint Of Fever, Rapid Covid Test -Ve

VK Sasikala is set to be released from Bengaluru jail on January 27 after paying a Rs 10 crore fine.

VK Sasikala -- a close aide of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK chief J Jayalalithaa -- has been admitted to Bengaluru's Bowring Government Hospital on complaint of fever and back pain. A Rapid Antigen Test of the former AIADMK leader, who had also complained of breathlessness today, has come back negative for COVID-19.

Her swab sample is now being tested using the more reliable RT-PCR test to confirm if she has the coronavirus disease. The result is expected in a few hours.

Ms Sasikala is awaiting her release from jail in a disproportionate assets case, in which the former Chief Minister was the principal accused.

On Wednesday, she was first taken to the hospital within the Bengaluru jail where she has been serving a four-year term.

The doctors at the Bengaluru jail hospital suspect Ms Sasikala may have contracted COVID-19 since her blood oxygen level was low at the time of admission, sources said.

Within hours she was shifted to the Bowring hospital.

Bengaluru jail officials have informed Ms Sasikala's legal team about her health condition.

Her release comes just months before Tamil Nadu holds Assembly elections, which Ms Sasikala may be able to sway if she is able to regain even some of the influence she held before being shipped off to jail.