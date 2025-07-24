Hospitalised MK Stalin Resumes Office Duty, Reviews Welfare Camps Via Video

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, admitted to a private hospital on Monday in Chennai, has resumed office work from the hospital.

Mr Stalin, dressed casually in a blue checked shirt, lungi, and a towel over his shoulder, was seen in a virtual review meeting with district collectors, according to visuals shared by the DMK on X.

Mr Stalin was admitted to Apollo Hospitals on Monday after feeling mild giddiness during his morning walk.

Reports state that Chief Minister Stalin chaired a virtual review of the "Ungaludan Stalin" (Stalin With You) grievance camps with district collectors from Kanyakumari, Kancheepuram, and Coimbatore.

He assessed petition progress, issued directives for prompt grievance action, and insisted on proper facilities for visitors.

He also spoke directly with several beneficiaries via video call, instructing senior officials to follow up on their requests.

Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam and senior IAS officers attended the interaction, while Mr. Stalin consulted on key departmental schemes and approved several official files from the hospital.

A medical bulletin from Apollo Hospitals on Monday stated that the 71-year-old leader was admitted for symptom evaluation and undergoing diagnostic tests. It confirmed that Chief Minister Stalin was stable and expected to perform official duties from the hospital during his stay.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, who visited Mr. Stalin, told reporters that the Chief Minister walked 1.5 kilometers inside the hospital and was recovering well, adding that he is likely to be discharged within two or three days.

Mr Stalin's elder brother, former Union Minister M. K. Alagiri, visited him and assured the public that the Chief Minister was in good health and high spirits.

No fresh bulletin was released by Apollo Hospitals beyond the two updates shared earlier since Monday.