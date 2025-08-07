Tamil Nadu's DMK Battles Governor RN Ravi Over Assent For Bills, Again

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Wednesday reserved the Kalaignar University Bill - passed by the Assembly in April - for President Droupadi Murmu's consideration, re-opening a fierce dispute between the ruling DMK and himself over gubernatorial assent for proposed laws.

The presidential reference, the DMK has argued, violates the Supreme Court's 31-day timeline for governors to refer bills. In April the court said Mr Ravi (or any Governor) could not reserve bills after withholding consent. That is "illegal" and "arbitrary", the court ruled.

In this instance, Mr Ravi has referred two bills.

The first is the Kalaignar Bill that is named after former Chief Minister and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi. It establishes the Kalaignar University in Kumbakonam and names current Chief Minister and party boss MK Stalin - Karunanidhi' son - as the first Vice Chancellor.

The other is an amendment to the Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University Act that empowers the state to appoint and remove a Vice Chancellor.

Both were cleared by the Assembly in April and sent to Mr Ravi for his signature.

But delaying tactics - withholding assent and sending it to the President - have kicked up a storm. The DMK vs Governor squabble on this topic has been long-running and bitter.

The DMK first approached the Supreme Court in 2023 asking for directions to the Governor to clear the 10 bills, which include two passed by the earlier AIADMK-led government.

Chief Minister MK Stalin's party accused Mr Ravi - appointed by the BJP - of deliberately delaying the bills and scuttling development by "undermining the elected administration".

However, the court noted that Governors - under Article 200 of the Constitution - had only three options - clear presented bills, withhold assent, or send them to the President.

The court also prescribed timelines to exercise these options - one month - and said missing these timelines would invite further judicial scrutiny of the Governor's action.

The court also clarified that it is "in no way undermining the Governor's powers". "All actions of the Governor must align with the principle of parliamentary democracy."