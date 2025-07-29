4 Girl Students In Hospital. They Were Made To Do 200 Sit-Ups For Being Late

Four students were admitted to a hospital in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum on Monday as they collapsed after allegedly being made to do 200 sit-ups for reaching school late, according to their families.



They were class 12 students of the Kasturba Gandhi Girls School in Bagunda in Patamda block.

They are at present undergoing treatment at the ICU of MGM Hospital in Jamshedpur.

They were made to do the sit-ups as they reached school five minutes late, their families alleged.

Following the sit-ups, the girls started vomiting and fell unconscious. They were rushed to the Community Health Centre in Macha, from where they were sent to the MGM Hospital.

District Education Officer Manoj Kumar told PTI that he will conduct a probe into this incident and take appropriate action against the teacher, who ordered the punishment, if found guilty.

JMM MLA Mangal Kalindi, who visited the hospital, told PTI that two of the students were fasting as it was an auspicious Monday of the holy Shravan month.

He directed the hospital authorities to take special care of the students, whose condition was stated to be stable.

He said the KGGS band had earned laurels for their performance during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi.

