Tears, Hugs, Politics: Vijay Comforts Ex-Driver's Son Named TVK Candidate

In a high-voltage election season marked by sharp rhetoric and aggressive campaigning, an emotional moment at TVK Chief Vijay's candidate introduction event has struck a chord with voters across Tamil Nadu.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay found himself consoling his party's Villivakkam candidate Sabarinathan, who broke down on stage as his name was announced. The visibly overwhelmed candidate wept, prompting Vijay to step forward, wipe his tears, and embrace him.

The emotional moment extended to Sabarinathan's father Rajendran, who also broke down, as Vijay put his arms around both of them in a show of solidarity.

The scene, captured on video, has since gone viral, with supporters projecting it as a reflection of deep personal bonds within the party.

Namma Kuda Irkavangala Namma Pathukitta , Namaku Mela Irkavan Nammala Paarthupaan 🫶



Thalapathy Vijay Personal Driver Rajendran & his Son Got Emotional ♥️😭#TVKPeopleCandidates pic.twitter.com/dIe7bqZpo0 — Arun Vijay (@AVinthehousee) March 29, 2026

Sabarinathan's father, Rajendran, is no ordinary party worker. Currently serving as Vijay's Personal Assistant, he has been associated with the actor for nearly three decades, having earlier worked as his driver. Party insiders describe the moment as symbolic of loyalty being rewarded, with Sabarinathan himself having grown up around Vijay. He now serves as the TVK's Virugambakkam secretary.

TVK spokesperson Felix Gerald framed the moment as more than just emotion. "It's been decades of bonding between Vijay and Rajendran. Sabarinathan has grown up before our leader. This shows his love for the people around him," he said.

But beyond the sentiment, Vijay used the platform to sharpen his political messaging. Introducing his candidates as "ordinary people," he launched a veiled attack on established political players, arguing that "experience in public life" has often meant experience in "looting and corruption."

The TVK chief, who has been nurturing political ambitions for over a decade, has leaned heavily on his fan base - transforming fan clubs into grassroots networks involved in welfare initiatives such as setting up libraries and providing legal assistance.

With a strong following among youth and women, Vijay made a direct appeal to young voters, urging them not only to support his party but also to influence their families.

Projecting confidence, Vijay asserted that the real electoral battle was between the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and his own party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

However, the ground reality points to a broader contest, with Tamil Nadu headed for a five-cornered electoral fight.

The DMK is aiming for a second consecutive term, while the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam is seeking to bounce back after three successive electoral defeats.