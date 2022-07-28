Rajinikanth Shows His Chess Moves As Tamil Nadu Hosts Mega Tournament

"An indoor game I love most," said megastar Rajinikanth, sharing a photo of him playing Chess

Superstar Rajinikanth today said he loves chess "the most" and extended his greetings to chess players as Tamil Nadu gears up to host the 44th Chess Olympiad, to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

On his twitter handle, using the #ChessOlympiad2022 hashtag, the megastar said, "An indoor game I love the most… wishing all the chess minds the very best... god bless."

Rajinikanth also posted an undated photograph of him playing chess and appearing in a pensive mood.

The 44th Chess Olympiad will be held in Mamallapuram, about 50 km from Chennai from July 28 to August 10.



