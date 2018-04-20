"Governor Should Have Washed Hands With Phenyl": Tamil Nadu BJP Leader The now-deleted post said the journalist's aim was to "defame the governor and Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

Tamil Nadu BJP leader S. VE. Shekher Venkataraman, an actor and playwright, has provoked anger by sharing on Facebook a post that disparages the woman journalist who had objected strongly to the Governor patting her on the cheek on Tuesday. Governor Banwarilal Purohit apologised to journalist Lakshmi Subramanian for the gesture, which was widely seen as offensive. But the post on S. VE. Shekher's page said he should "wash his hands with phenyl" for touching her.The outrageous post has been deleted by the former lawmaker, without apologies.Chennai journalists will protest at BJP's state headquarters against S. VE. Shekhar and BJP's national secretary H Raja, who is also accused of making comments in bad taste against journalists.The now-deleted post said the journalist's aim was to "defame the governor and Prime Minister Narendra Modi".In a particularly disgusting comment, it said "recent complaints show they (journalists) can't become reporters or anchors without sleeping with big shots...Uneducated stupid ugly beings... largely in Tamil Nadu media. This woman is no exception."The post also went on to target the media for raising questions on a sex-for-degrees scam, in which a college professor is accused of pressuring her students to sleep with officials for better marks and money. The professor had claimed links with the governor, which he emphatically denied at a press conference. When Lakshmi Subramanian asked him a question at that press meet, he didn't reply but patted her cheek.The post shared by S. VE. Shekhar said, "More than universities, sex abuse is rampant in the media. It's these people who question the Governor."The 78-year-old governor's apology to the journalist had come with a bizarre justification. "I considered (your) question to be a good one. Therefore, as an act of appreciation for the question that you had posed, I gave a pat on your cheek considering you to be like my granddaughter," he wrote. Not quite buying into the "grandfatherly pat" claim, Ms Subramanian said she accepted his apology, even though she was not convinced.Earlier, she had tweeted angrily : "Washed my face several times. Still not able to get rid of it. So agitated and angered Mr Governor Banwarilal Purohit." NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter