Journalist Patted On Cheek By Tamil Nadu Governor Accepts His Apology

The journalist Lakshmi Subramanian had written to Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit conveying her anger at the gesture at a press conference

All India | Edited by | Updated: April 18, 2018 14:11 IST
The journalist, Lakshmi Subramanian, had conveyed her anger at the Governor's gesture

Chennai:  Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit's apology for a cheek-patting gesture that many found offensive was accepted by a woman journalist today, but with reservations.

The journalist had written to Mr Purohit conveying her anger at the gesture after she asked a question during a press conference on Tuesday evening.

In response, the 78-year-old governor offered his apology, but with a bizarre justification of his act.

"I considered (your) question to be a good one. Therefore, as an act of appreciation for the question that you had posed, I gave a pat on your cheek considering you to be like my granddaughter," he wrote.

Mr Purohit added that it was "done with affection and to express appreciation for your performance as a journalist, since I was also a member of that profession for about 40 years."

The journalist, Lakshmi Subramanian, said she accepted his apology, "even though I am not convinced about your contention that you did it to appreciate a question I asked."

