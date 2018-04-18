Journalist Patted On Cheek By Tamil Nadu Governor Accepts His Apology

The journalist had written to Mr Purohit conveying her anger at the gesture after she asked a question during a press conference on Tuesday evening.
In response, the 78-year-old governor offered his apology, but with a bizarre justification of his act.
"I considered (your) question to be a good one. Therefore, as an act of appreciation for the question that you had posed, I gave a pat on your cheek considering you to be like my granddaughter," he wrote.
The journalist, Lakshmi Subramanian, said she accepted his apology, "even though I am not convinced about your contention that you did it to appreciate a question I asked."