Journalist Patted On Cheek By Tamil Nadu Governor Accepts His Apology The journalist Lakshmi Subramanian had written to Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit conveying her anger at the gesture at a press conference

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit's apology for a cheek-patting gesture that many found offensive was accepted by a woman journalist today, but with reservations.The journalist had written to Mr Purohit conveying her anger at the gesture after she asked a question during a press conference on Tuesday evening.In response, the 78-year-old governor offered his apology, but with a bizarre justification of his act."I considered (your) question to be a good one. Therefore, as an act of appreciation for the question that you had posed, I gave a pat on your cheek considering you to be like my granddaughter," he wrote. Mr Purohit added that it was "done with affection and to express appreciation for your performance as a journalist, since I was also a member of that profession for about 40 years."The journalist, Lakshmi Subramanian, said she accepted his apology, "even though I am not convinced about your contention that you did it to appreciate a question I asked."