3 Boys, Including 2 Brothers, Who Went Fishing In Tamil Nadu Lake Found Dead

A pall of gloom has descended on Thottapadi near Chinnasalem in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district after three boys, including two brothers and their friend, were found dead in a lake on Monday morning. The boys had reportedly gone fishing on Sunday afternoon.

Those who died have been identified as Immanuel (11), Sam Abraham (9) and Raja (14). Immanuel and Sam Abraham were siblings, while Raja was their friend. The three boys had reportedly gone fishing together at a lake in the area. When they failed to return home, their families grew concerned and began searching for them.

A police complaint was lodged on Sunday evening, following which police launched a search operation. The boys' bodies were eventually found in the lake on Monday morning.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel retrieved the bodies, which were subsequently sent to the Kallakurichi Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Police suspect that the boys may have accidentally fallen into the water while fishing. There is no indication of foul play at this stage, a senior police officer told NDTV.

"We don't suspect foul play. It appears to be an accidental fall. Slippers, for instance, are intact," the officer said.

A detailed investigation is underway to establish the circumstances leading to the deaths. Forensic examination and other scientific investigative procedures are also being carried out.

Authorities said all prescribed protocols would be followed, including scientific investigation, before arriving at any conclusion.